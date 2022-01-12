Video
Home Front Page

Trawler Capsize

Body of baby recovered from Dhaleshwari

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 11: Fire Service divers on Tuesday recovered the body of a one and a half year old child from the Dhaleshwari River, a week after a trawler capsized in the river off the coast of Narayanganj Sadar upazila.
The deceased were identified as Tasfia. The divers from the local fire service retrieved the body from the river near Dharmaganj around 9:30 am, said deputy director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Abdullah Al Arefin.
    With the child's body, bodies of all 10 missing passenger have been recovered, the official said. The divers recovered six bodies on Sunday and three on Monday from the river.
Earlier on January 5, the trawler, with nearly 70 people on board, overturned as Dhaka-bound passenger launch Farhan-6, hit it near Dharmaganj in Fatullah.
While many passengers managed to swim to safety, at least 10 people went missing. Police detained four people, including the driver and master of MV Farhan-6, Babu Lal Baidya, assistant director of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority in Narayanganj said.  A case was also filed in this regard on the following day.


