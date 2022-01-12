BGB hauls ‘Ice’ worth Tk 10.32cr in Teknaf

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 2.064 kilograms of crystal meth "Ice" worth about Tk 10.32 crore from Jhauban near Noakhalipara area in Teknaf today.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the BGB's Teknaf Battalion conducted a raid in the area near Marine Drive Road at 3:30pm.

"During the drive, the BGB team recovered a plastic bag which contained the crystal meth 'Ice'," a BGB release said, adding that no member of the smuggler's group or their accomplices was found during that time.

However, BGB Teknaf Battalion's intelligence personnel are working to identify them.











