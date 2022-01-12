D-8 ministerial meet on food security starts in city today

A two-day meeting of eight developing countries - 'The 7th D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Food Security' - is set to start in Dhaka today.

Due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic and recent hike of its infection rate, the minister level meeting of the D-8 alliance will be held virtually.

Bangladesh is the present chair of alliance, formed with Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey, and host of the meeting.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Md Abdur Razzaque, also presidium member of the Awami League, on Tuesday gave the announcement at a press briefing held at his ministry conference room.

Razzaque said that as part of the 'South-South Cooperation', the meeting is most important for Bangladesh. Bangladesh is its present chair. Bangladesh is now also chair of the 'Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF)'. The meeting will also focus on 'Climate Smart Agriculture' issues.

He also informed that along with the Bangladeshi delegation, the ministers of agriculture and food and secretaries of the ministries from Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey will join the conference virtually.

Besides, representatives of various international organisations including

Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) under the United Nations (UN), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) will also participate.

The Agriculture Minister said that the main topic of discussion at this year's meeting is "Agriculture and Food Security: Development of Climate Smart Agriculture".

Besides, cooperation on various issues including agricultural production and increasing productivity, joint agricultural research, mechanisation, agro-processing, blue economy, fertiliser production, seeds, animal feed, value chain development, training and capacity building will be discussed in the meeting, he said.

Razzaque said food security is now essential for a country's political and economic stability.

He said at present, the biggest threat to agricultural production and food security is climate change and recently the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic has added with this. So, the whole world has been going through an extreme transition for the last two years.

He said this pandemic has threatened the livelihood of the people as well as disrupted the global food production and supply system.

The food security systems have already collapsed in many countries. Amid such a situation, the 7th D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Food Security is going to be held on January 12-13 in Dhaka, he informed.

The Alliance of Developing Countries or D-8 was formed on June 15, 1997 to enhance economic cooperation among the member countries.

The agriculture sector of the D-8 countries provides an employment opportunity of 26 per of their population and contributes about 13.50 per cent to their respective GDP.

In addition, 60 per cents of the people in the alliance live in rural areas and are largely dependent on agriculture.











