Chinese Embassy donates 5,000 blankets to destitute

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has donated 5,000 blankets to the destitute living in the cold-hit districts in Bangladesh.

The Chinese Embassy and Association of Bangladesh China Alumni (ABCA) arranged the programme jointly. Yue Liwen, the Embassy's Cultural Counsellor, and Munshi Faiz Ahmed, President of

ABCA and former Bangladesh envoy to China, attended the donation ceremony held at the Embassy recently, according to a release.

For four days in a row since January 7, the representatives of ABCA travelled thousands of miles to the five northern and southern districts of Bangladesh, including Kurigram, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Satkhira and Jhalokathi, and delivered the blankets to the local people, it said.





