

PASSENGERS WOE AT HSIA KNOWS NO BOUND











Drained and exhausted a Bangladesh immigrant leans over a trolley at the Shahjalal International Airport after a long wait. Such sight is very common especially at the airport due to various reasons, such as cancellation of flights, flight congestion, embarrassment of their relatives by security forces and wait at long queue at PCR lab. Recently immigrants especially Dubai and Qatar-bound passengers have suffered from stomach upset for substandard food at the airport. The picture was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER