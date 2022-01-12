Tk 10,000cr to be slashed from ADP

The Finance Ministry is going to cut Tk 10,000 crore from the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the current fiscal year (2021-22) due to the crisis in the financial sector of Covid-19.

According to the Finance Ministry sources, rising prices of fuel, LNG, fertilizers and daily necessities in the world market have affected the subsidy.

It has become difficult to keep the expenditure of this sector within the target.

The money saved through the cuts will be spent on subsidies and interest on loans. There are, of course, good reasons for this.

At the same time, the cost of paying interest on various government loans has also increased. Further allocations for the subsidy and loan interest sectors will be needed to handle the situation.

According to sources, the total budget for the current fiscal year (2021-22) is Tk 603,682 crore. A total of Tk 132,878 crore was spent till November.

A senior official of the Finance Ministry said the government is implementing its own funds and foreign aid in the ADP of the current fiscal.

The revised budget will be cut from foreign aid. For this purpose a letter has been given to the ministries concerned and divisions from the Finance Division.

This fiscal allocation for ADP in the budget is Tk 225, 324 crore where foreign aid target is Tk 88,024 crore. The Finance Department has set a target of cutting about Tk 10,000 crore from here.

However, various initiatives have already been taken so that the pace of development activities does not slow down.

In particular, no restriction has been imposed on 100 percent expenditure on development projects. However, in the previous year, there was a restriction on not spending up to 25 percent.

In addition, the third installment of the ADP has been automatically released to increase the flow of money to the field. Project managers will be able to spend the third installment without any permission.

As a result of these initiatives, ADP was implemented to the tune of Tk 44,061 crore in July-November which is a higher implementation rate than the last 5 years during the same period.

Khandaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said the government was considering rationally.

Now the country is able to cope with the initial shock of coronavirus and the economy is in the process of recovering and that process is likely to be prolonged, he said.

Job creation scheme in the current budget as well as the development of rural infrastructure under the My Village project, the distribution of food among the poor and the expansion of social security programmes are some of the initiatives that will help economy turn around, he noted.

It also needs to be reviewed. It is important to ensure that there is no mismatch between domestic and foreign financing in reducing foreign aid to development projects of the government.

In the current budget, the subsidy has been fixed at Tk 48,000 crore.

According to sources, the government has decided to cut luxury spending in the current budget (2021-2022) by saving government money to protect the economy from the third wave of coronavirus.

Emphasis will be placed on increasing the coverage of social security and creating employment. The National Board of Revenue (NBR)'s revenue collection has been under pressure for the past two years due to the rising incidence of coronavirus.

Mostofa K Mujeri, former director general of BIDS said an estimate was made of how much foreign aid would be available during the preparation of the budget. Six months of the fiscal year have passed.

It is now possible to make a real estimate of how much assistance will be available in the next 6 months. From that point of view, the target of foreign aid for budget revision is being reduced.

He said a calculation of domestic resources was also done at the beginning of the year.









