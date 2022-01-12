Video
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:27 PM
EU assures continued trade benefits to BD after LDC graduation

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday assured to continue trade benefits for Bangladesh even after graduation from LDC.
The newly appointed EU ambassador to Dhaka Charles Whiteley assured this while meeting with Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, at the secretariat office.
The meeting focused on bilateral interests of trade development and comprehensive cooperation, including expansion of trade and commerce between Bangladesh and the EU.
They also discussed regarding next schedule of the European Union-Bangladesh business climate dialogue, diversification of Bangladesh's export products, extension of GSP benefits provided by EU for Bangladesh; foreign investment in Bangladesh's logistics sector; organizing programs on capacity building, e-commerce, environment, compliance, market access, continuing post-graduation cooperation from LDC, etc.
EU Officials, additional secretaries of the Commerce Ministry Md. Hafizur Rahman (Export), Nur Mohammad Mahbubul Haque (FTA), among others, were present.


