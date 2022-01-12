Two burnt to death in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 10: Two people, including a ten-year-old boy, were burnt to death in a fire originating from a furniture godown in the city's Akbar Shah Police Station on Tuesday evening.

Assistant Director of Fire Service Faruk Hossain Sikder told BSS that the fire service personnel recovered the two bodies at 5:10 pm on Monday.

He said that two bodies were recovered from the spot. Among the deceased one is Rony,10. The identity of another victim aged around 28, is yet to be known. The fire was brought under control at around 5.30 pm, Faruk said.

The fire originated at P To P furniture godown on Colonel Jones Road at 3:50 pm when the workers were carrying out the polishing work on furniture, he said.

The origin of fire is yet to be known, said Faruk Hossain Sikder adding that they were investigating the matter.

The fire service officials suspected that it might have originated from electric short-circuit. -BSS









