Missions aboard observe Homecoming Day

The homecoming day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed at Bangladesh missions abroad with due fervor and solemnity on Monday.

Marking the day, the Bangladesh Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam, Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad, Consulate General of Bangladesh in Kunming, China and the Bangladesh embassy in Tokyo, Japan organised various programmes including paying tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait, offering prayers, reading out the messages of the President M Abdul Hamid and the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, holding discussion and screening documentaries on life and works of Bangabandhu.

The Bangladesh embassy in Tokyo, Japan began the ceremony at the Bangabandhu auditorium of the mission by reading out separate messages of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, marking the historic homecoming day of Father of the Nation.

Later, at a discussion, speakers discussed various features of Bangabandhu's tremendous leadership in creating a nation as well as his ideology and lifelong struggle for establishing the right of mass people of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad celebrated the homecoming day of Bangabandhu with due solemnity. -BSS









