Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

C-19 infection crosses 200 after 4 months in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: The Covid-19 infection has passed 200 in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning after four months in the district.
A patient also died of the lethal virus at the same time. A total of 207 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 2296 samples in ten laboratories in the district, showing the infection rate 9.01 percent.
Earlier, 35 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, 53 on Wednesday, 76 on Friday, 86 on Saturday, 104 Sunday and 119 on Monday.
Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases raised to 103,410 as 207 more persons were reported positive for the deadly virus till Tuesday morning.
The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 95,140 with the curing of 32 more people in the past 24 hours.
With one more new death recorded during the period, the death toll raised to 1,334. A total of 306 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here, the sources added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JU professor Dr Forhad made MBSTU VC
C-19: NU calls all staff, students to get jabs  
DU alumni centenary reunion prog deferred
Dhaka is world’s second-most polluted city : AQI
Two burnt to death in Ctg
A tailback at Kakrail in the capital which is a common phenomenon
Fire service launch new hotline
Missions aboard observe Homecoming Day


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft