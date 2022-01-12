C-19 infection crosses 200 after 4 months in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: The Covid-19 infection has passed 200 in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning after four months in the district.

A patient also died of the lethal virus at the same time. A total of 207 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 2296 samples in ten laboratories in the district, showing the infection rate 9.01 percent.

Earlier, 35 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, 53 on Wednesday, 76 on Friday, 86 on Saturday, 104 Sunday and 119 on Monday.

Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases raised to 103,410 as 207 more persons were reported positive for the deadly virus till Tuesday morning.

The total number of recovered patients from the deadly virus rose to 95,140 with the curing of 32 more people in the past 24 hours.

With one more new death recorded during the period, the death toll raised to 1,334. A total of 306 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here, the sources added. -BSS





