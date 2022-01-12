Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

11-point restrictions to stem spread of Omicron

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

At long last, the government has issued 11-point restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19s Omicron variant across the country. The new set of restrictions comes against the backdrop of overwhelming surge of C-19 infections. And these instructions will have to be complied with from January 13 until further notice.

However, The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday. According to the list of restrictions everyone must wear a mask when out in the open. Showing vaccination card at restaurants and residential hotels has been made mandatory. Moreover, restrictions include limiting passengers in public transports, banning all kinds of social, political, and religious gatherings at open places. Mobile courts will be set up across the country to ensure health rules are strictly followed.

Not that many in the list are newly adopted health rules, but reflecting back in the past two years of the pandemic how much have we learned on sincerely maintaining health safety guidelines? While we appreciate the new 11 - point restriction rule to contain the variant, given that  more people have been contracting it by the day, we can't help asking why the restrictions are also not being applied to deter flights from non-African countries with high numbers of Covid-19 cases. We urge our airports and civil aviation authorities to be extraordinarily cautious and implement strict travel restrictions, include screening at all entry points, checking of vaccine certificates and quarantine, whether at home, hotels or on our roads.

It is worrying as infection rate keeps shooting up since past week, majority of our city people yet keeps flouting health rules every now and then. It is the collective awareness which is manifestly missing. Also it is time to engage the media sector at a broader level to launch a countrywide awareness programme. Moreover, apart from increasing mobile court drives to deter health rule violations, it is crucial to establish community based voluntary groups.

It is encouraging that the government has already started giving booster shots to those most vulnerable to the virus. While we commend the scheme, we would also like to stress the need for preparing our healthcare sector to handle any further surge in infections. Preparing our hospitals and health complexes with lifesaving drugs, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and other necessary equipment must be prioritised right from now.

As the countrywide inoculation programme continues, it is also positive to note that scientists are now more informed about the Coronavirus variants than two years ago. We can surely hope for existing drugs and vaccines to be effective in combating forthcoming viral battles.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
11-point restrictions to stem spread of Omicron
University students facing acute  housing crisis
World Bank loan for BBIN project  encouraging
Slow disbursal  of stimulus packages
Illegal motorcycles galore
Good news from the Bay of Bengal
Aromatic rice gets GI recognition
BERC move of LPG price slash relieving


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft