11-point restrictions to stem spread of Omicron

At long last, the government has issued 11-point restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19s Omicron variant across the country. The new set of restrictions comes against the backdrop of overwhelming surge of C-19 infections. And these instructions will have to be complied with from January 13 until further notice.



However, The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday. According to the list of restrictions everyone must wear a mask when out in the open. Showing vaccination card at restaurants and residential hotels has been made mandatory. Moreover, restrictions include limiting passengers in public transports, banning all kinds of social, political, and religious gatherings at open places. Mobile courts will be set up across the country to ensure health rules are strictly followed.



Not that many in the list are newly adopted health rules, but reflecting back in the past two years of the pandemic how much have we learned on sincerely maintaining health safety guidelines? While we appreciate the new 11 - point restriction rule to contain the variant, given that more people have been contracting it by the day, we can't help asking why the restrictions are also not being applied to deter flights from non-African countries with high numbers of Covid-19 cases. We urge our airports and civil aviation authorities to be extraordinarily cautious and implement strict travel restrictions, include screening at all entry points, checking of vaccine certificates and quarantine, whether at home, hotels or on our roads.



It is worrying as infection rate keeps shooting up since past week, majority of our city people yet keeps flouting health rules every now and then. It is the collective awareness which is manifestly missing. Also it is time to engage the media sector at a broader level to launch a countrywide awareness programme. Moreover, apart from increasing mobile court drives to deter health rule violations, it is crucial to establish community based voluntary groups.



It is encouraging that the government has already started giving booster shots to those most vulnerable to the virus. While we commend the scheme, we would also like to stress the need for preparing our healthcare sector to handle any further surge in infections. Preparing our hospitals and health complexes with lifesaving drugs, ventilators, oxygen cylinders and other necessary equipment must be prioritised right from now.



As the countrywide inoculation programme continues, it is also positive to note that scientists are now more informed about the Coronavirus variants than two years ago. We can surely hope for existing drugs and vaccines to be effective in combating forthcoming viral battles.