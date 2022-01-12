Drinking alcohol increasing

Dear Sir

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) study, about 3 million people are diagnosed with various liver diseases each year due to excessive drinking. The number of deaths due to the harmful effects of alcohol is 5.1 per cent of the total number of deaths due to various diseases worldwide.



According to the study, alcohol consumption has increased by about 21 per cent as a result of lockdowns, various external government restrictions and work from home. This study has come up with some more exciting facts. Excessive alcohol consumption will lead to nearly 8,000 deaths in the next 20 years from liver-related diseases, according to research. The study, conducted by researchers at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts Hospital, found that alcohol consumption during the epidemic could lead to a 35 per cent increase in deaths by next year.



An action plan has been taken from the WHO. The main goal of which is to focus on public health by reducing alcohol addiction through various promotional activities between 2022 and 2030. We hope the effort of the WHO will be fruitful.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID