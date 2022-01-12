Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

159th Birth Centenary Of Swami Vivekananda

The spiritual icon for the youth

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Paritosh Mondal

The spiritual icon for the youth

The spiritual icon for the youth

Creativity is credited to those who know how and when to present what they experience most in the society. William Shakespeare's imitation of historical facts and incidents in his dramas and sonnets is known to all but what is his credit is his presentation of art and characterization skill.

And spiritualism upsurge is acclaimed by those who rightly uphold people's beliefs in true religious spirit. Among the world spiritual leaders, Swami Vivekananda is one who made the youth believe that God exists within them and all power of success belongs to them. That is the reason Shakespeare is well read and Swamiji is well accepted by the young generation in the world.

Most of the great men are titled according to either their achievements or family contribution not after their birth. 'Vivakananda' was true name (not the misnomer) of Narendra for he assembled spiritual joy with conscience. He was not a traditional monk disappearing himself into no man's land to young people's wonder rather he traversed the world seeking knowledge in order to deliver that to the young people. Moreover, he was a veteran speaker, prolific writer, keen philosopher, social reformer, modern man etc.

First of all, he revealed the segregated gist of ancient scriptures for the people irrespective of their caste and creed to believe that all religions are not in the heaven but in the human world.    

Swami Vivekananda was a practical man. He believed that God resides among men and if they are served, God is served. According to Swamiji, a day becomes dull if it is not beset with problems, and he/she does not get modern unless he/she approaches overcoming the difficulties facing that day. He elicited the dormant capabilities already in youth that could bring them the culmination of success.    

Swami Vivekananda was of human more than of spiritual and that's the reason he was of more divine. He loved distress people more than he adored the elite. He felt to dress the undressed and fed the unfed. Modern voluntary activities depend on missionary works. He urged the rich to found a Mission to carry out medical, relief and educational programmes. These activities aimed to assist those common mass who are lagging behind in the society.

Swamiji's teachings were realistic rather than of idealism. He believed that purity, patience and perseverance could overcome all obstacles to mundane and spiritual success. Holding courage and working steadily were suggested by Swamiji to get success. He connected the self with Oneness in the universe and faith in Oneness was called the secret of greatness.

He believed that young people are modern having judgment of right and wrong and physical and mental strength. "All power is within you" he said. Swami Vivekananda won the hearts of the youth not only in India but also in the whole world.  

Most monks took path to their own salvation but Swami Vivekananda wanted the liberty of his fellow men from economic barrier, darkness of ignorance, health hazard. He rightly addressed the global problems like poverty, illiteracy, lack of moral courage. He always made a clarion call to wake up the youth through 'Strength is life, weakness is death'. Swamiji's messages for the youth to be practical, humane and modern inspired millions of people around the world. That's why he is still a think-tank of modern philosophy, polities, socialism, spiritualism etc.   
Paritosh Mondal, Associate Professor, Department of English, Gazaria
Government College, Munshigonj


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drinking alcohol increasing
The spiritual icon for the youth
Historical known, unknown facts of JU
The “Pine Nuts Air Corridor”: China is a friend in need to Afghanistan
Border killings belittling neighbourly spirit
Steps should be taken to make elections credible
Human organ trafficking
Have Israeli airstrikes reduced Iran’s influence in Syria?


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft