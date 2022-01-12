

The spiritual icon for the youth



And spiritualism upsurge is acclaimed by those who rightly uphold people's beliefs in true religious spirit. Among the world spiritual leaders, Swami Vivekananda is one who made the youth believe that God exists within them and all power of success belongs to them. That is the reason Shakespeare is well read and Swamiji is well accepted by the young generation in the world.



Most of the great men are titled according to either their achievements or family contribution not after their birth. 'Vivakananda' was true name (not the misnomer) of Narendra for he assembled spiritual joy with conscience. He was not a traditional monk disappearing himself into no man's land to young people's wonder rather he traversed the world seeking knowledge in order to deliver that to the young people. Moreover, he was a veteran speaker, prolific writer, keen philosopher, social reformer, modern man etc.



First of all, he revealed the segregated gist of ancient scriptures for the people irrespective of their caste and creed to believe that all religions are not in the heaven but in the human world.



Swami Vivekananda was a practical man. He believed that God resides among men and if they are served, God is served. According to Swamiji, a day becomes dull if it is not beset with problems, and he/she does not get modern unless he/she approaches overcoming the difficulties facing that day. He elicited the dormant capabilities already in youth that could bring them the culmination of success.



Swami Vivekananda was of human more than of spiritual and that's the reason he was of more divine. He loved distress people more than he adored the elite. He felt to dress the undressed and fed the unfed. Modern voluntary activities depend on missionary works. He urged the rich to found a Mission to carry out medical, relief and educational programmes. These activities aimed to assist those common mass who are lagging behind in the society.



Swamiji's teachings were realistic rather than of idealism. He believed that purity, patience and perseverance could overcome all obstacles to mundane and spiritual success. Holding courage and working steadily were suggested by Swamiji to get success. He connected the self with Oneness in the universe and faith in Oneness was called the secret of greatness.



He believed that young people are modern having judgment of right and wrong and physical and mental strength. "All power is within you" he said. Swami Vivekananda won the hearts of the youth not only in India but also in the whole world.



Most monks took path to their own salvation but Swami Vivekananda wanted the liberty of his fellow men from economic barrier, darkness of ignorance, health hazard. He rightly addressed the global problems like poverty, illiteracy, lack of moral courage. He always made a clarion call to wake up the youth through 'Strength is life, weakness is death'. Swamiji's messages for the youth to be practical, humane and modern inspired millions of people around the world. That's why he is still a think-tank of modern philosophy, polities, socialism, spiritualism etc.

Paritosh Mondal, Associate Professor, Department of English, Gazaria

