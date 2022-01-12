

Steps should be taken to make elections credible



At least 11 people were killed and many others were wounded in the fifth phase of the UP polls, marred by violence in several districts. The last one to die of these 11 victims was a defeated male Member candidate at Naria UP in Shariatpur district. He was beaten to death on January 6, a day after polls, allegedly by another defeated Member candidate of the same UP.



A building of a polling centre at Shariatpur, in Chattogram was set on fire as elections were held on the day in 707 UPs in 48 districts. Of the 10 people killed on the election day, five were killed in Bogura, two in Chandpur while one each in Chattogram, Gaibandha and Manikganj districts. Four of the victims were killed as law enforcers opened fire on self defence at Kalaihata High School polling centre in Baliadighi union in Bogura's Gabtali upazila.



With the latest victims nearly 90 people have been killed in election related violence, since the UP polls began in mid-June last year. Some of them were also killed in the violence during the polling day, as hired goons and known criminals engaged by rival candidates tried to capture centres and snatch ballot papers. The incidents of violence started to rise with the start of the local polls in the middle of the last year.



Though the violence, that often turned deadly, occurred in few spots, the credibility of elections in the country under the incumbent government was dented greatly. Some bye-elections and local elections held after the parliamentary elections on December 30, 2018, were also allegedly rigged by the cadres of the ruling party in connivance of a group of the EC officials and certain members of the law enforcing agencies.



These election violence that occurred in the local polls after the 2018 parliamentary election, tarnished the image of the government, which was blamed of rigging the parliamentary election by stuffing ballots in the ballot boxes at some polling centres on the night before the scheduled day for the election on December 30, 2018. Since then all elections were allegedly rigged persistently, though irregularities occurred in a handful of polling centre, where activists of some candidates involved themselves in violence, some of which turned deadly.



Following a strong propaganda at home and abroad against the government and the electioneering under it, the confidence of the people of the country probably have totally eroded and now they hardly believe that credible election is possible in the country under the incumbent Awami League government. To restore the confidence of the people in the election and in the government, the concerned authorities should take immediate steps to make the upcoming local polls orderly and violence free, by taking appropriate steps. If necessary the government should deploy army and paramilitary troops.



Measurers should be taken to make all the upcoming polls credible like the elections held on February 27, 1991 under a caretaker government and on December 29, 2008, under the army-backed interim government. To restore the people's confidence in the election under the party government, authorities should deploy troops, to make the elections free of violence, rigging and manipulation.



Observers believe that the government will take adequate steps to make the upcoming elections including the sixth phase of the UP polls, violence and rigging free. A total of 219 UPs will go into the sixth phase of polls on January 31. Some 137 UPs will go for polls, in the seventh and final phase on February 7. If the relevant authorities do not take adequate measurers the violence is likely to spread killing many more people. As the recent violence were allowed to continue unabated, the political goons, who act for hefty cash, have probably been encouraged and are preparing to go more wild in the upcoming elections.



After the January 5 poll violence, EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker, maintaining his previous or habitual stance said: "Apart from some stray incidents, the polling was largely peaceful." He estimated the voter turnout at 70 percent. His statement again testifies that the EC officials never feel shame to describe the polls as largely peaceful even after the killing of a number of people in the elections. They always love to boastfully mention the percentage or the numbers of the votes cast at the polling centres.



But in the recent national and local elections, poll observers found heavy casting of votes in the polling booths compared to the actual turnout of the voters, most of whom were embarrassed to see that their votes had been already cast earlier by someone else, allegedly in connivance of the relevant polling agents, polling officials and the members of the law enforcement agencies. These sorts of manipulation at some polling centres were possible due to coercion by some candidates who could deploy unruly activists against their law abiding rivals.



Independent chairman candidates won 50 percent of seats while Awami League nominated candidates won 49.27 percent of seats in the fifth phase of the UP elections held on January 5. Most of the independent candidates are disgruntled AL men. Two Jatiya Party nominees, two Jamiat Ulama-e- Islam and one Bangladesh Jatiya Party nominee won in the UP election. All independent candidates were actually those disgruntled AL elements who were refused AL nomination.



With heaps of accusation and criticism of inaptness to hold a fair election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda, the head of the five-member Election Commission (EC) and his colleague Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder often exchange barbs on weaknesses of the EC. Following January 5, poll violence, Mahbub Talukder in a statement to the media said crime and violence have become an integral part of the UP elections. Talukder visited several polling stations in Savar on the last election day and expressed his frustrations to journalists on spot.



To shrug off the blames of irresponsibility, CEC KM Nurul Huda said that his colleague Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder was a liar who spoke with a political agenda. Asked about violence in the UP election, he said EC is not responsible for the violence and deaths during the polls. "The candidates and their followers are responsible. Violence occurs outside the polling centres. We always ask them to keep patience," he said. Violence does not happen due to weak administration, the CEC said, adding that sometimes police also become victims -- they are killed or injured.



The incumbent EC will end its term in the next month and the President Abdul Hamid is now busy exchanging views with different political parties in order to appoint a new CEC and four other Commissioners for the EC, which will have strong commitment to hold free, fair and credible elections in the country.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer









Violence spread to new areas across the country during the latest round of Union Parishad (UP) election held on January 5, this year, as the local administrations, the law enforcers and the Election Commission (EC) officials failed to control the situations in and around the polling centres dominated by the thugs hired by a section of the candidates.At least 11 people were killed and many others were wounded in the fifth phase of the UP polls, marred by violence in several districts. The last one to die of these 11 victims was a defeated male Member candidate at Naria UP in Shariatpur district. He was beaten to death on January 6, a day after polls, allegedly by another defeated Member candidate of the same UP.A building of a polling centre at Shariatpur, in Chattogram was set on fire as elections were held on the day in 707 UPs in 48 districts. Of the 10 people killed on the election day, five were killed in Bogura, two in Chandpur while one each in Chattogram, Gaibandha and Manikganj districts. Four of the victims were killed as law enforcers opened fire on self defence at Kalaihata High School polling centre in Baliadighi union in Bogura's Gabtali upazila.With the latest victims nearly 90 people have been killed in election related violence, since the UP polls began in mid-June last year. Some of them were also killed in the violence during the polling day, as hired goons and known criminals engaged by rival candidates tried to capture centres and snatch ballot papers. The incidents of violence started to rise with the start of the local polls in the middle of the last year.Though the violence, that often turned deadly, occurred in few spots, the credibility of elections in the country under the incumbent government was dented greatly. Some bye-elections and local elections held after the parliamentary elections on December 30, 2018, were also allegedly rigged by the cadres of the ruling party in connivance of a group of the EC officials and certain members of the law enforcing agencies.These election violence that occurred in the local polls after the 2018 parliamentary election, tarnished the image of the government, which was blamed of rigging the parliamentary election by stuffing ballots in the ballot boxes at some polling centres on the night before the scheduled day for the election on December 30, 2018. Since then all elections were allegedly rigged persistently, though irregularities occurred in a handful of polling centre, where activists of some candidates involved themselves in violence, some of which turned deadly.Following a strong propaganda at home and abroad against the government and the electioneering under it, the confidence of the people of the country probably have totally eroded and now they hardly believe that credible election is possible in the country under the incumbent Awami League government. To restore the confidence of the people in the election and in the government, the concerned authorities should take immediate steps to make the upcoming local polls orderly and violence free, by taking appropriate steps. If necessary the government should deploy army and paramilitary troops.Measurers should be taken to make all the upcoming polls credible like the elections held on February 27, 1991 under a caretaker government and on December 29, 2008, under the army-backed interim government. To restore the people's confidence in the election under the party government, authorities should deploy troops, to make the elections free of violence, rigging and manipulation.Observers believe that the government will take adequate steps to make the upcoming elections including the sixth phase of the UP polls, violence and rigging free. A total of 219 UPs will go into the sixth phase of polls on January 31. Some 137 UPs will go for polls, in the seventh and final phase on February 7. If the relevant authorities do not take adequate measurers the violence is likely to spread killing many more people. As the recent violence were allowed to continue unabated, the political goons, who act for hefty cash, have probably been encouraged and are preparing to go more wild in the upcoming elections.After the January 5 poll violence, EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker, maintaining his previous or habitual stance said: "Apart from some stray incidents, the polling was largely peaceful." He estimated the voter turnout at 70 percent. His statement again testifies that the EC officials never feel shame to describe the polls as largely peaceful even after the killing of a number of people in the elections. They always love to boastfully mention the percentage or the numbers of the votes cast at the polling centres.But in the recent national and local elections, poll observers found heavy casting of votes in the polling booths compared to the actual turnout of the voters, most of whom were embarrassed to see that their votes had been already cast earlier by someone else, allegedly in connivance of the relevant polling agents, polling officials and the members of the law enforcement agencies. These sorts of manipulation at some polling centres were possible due to coercion by some candidates who could deploy unruly activists against their law abiding rivals.Independent chairman candidates won 50 percent of seats while Awami League nominated candidates won 49.27 percent of seats in the fifth phase of the UP elections held on January 5. Most of the independent candidates are disgruntled AL men. Two Jatiya Party nominees, two Jamiat Ulama-e- Islam and one Bangladesh Jatiya Party nominee won in the UP election. All independent candidates were actually those disgruntled AL elements who were refused AL nomination.With heaps of accusation and criticism of inaptness to hold a fair election, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda, the head of the five-member Election Commission (EC) and his colleague Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder often exchange barbs on weaknesses of the EC. Following January 5, poll violence, Mahbub Talukder in a statement to the media said crime and violence have become an integral part of the UP elections. Talukder visited several polling stations in Savar on the last election day and expressed his frustrations to journalists on spot.To shrug off the blames of irresponsibility, CEC KM Nurul Huda said that his colleague Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder was a liar who spoke with a political agenda. Asked about violence in the UP election, he said EC is not responsible for the violence and deaths during the polls. "The candidates and their followers are responsible. Violence occurs outside the polling centres. We always ask them to keep patience," he said. Violence does not happen due to weak administration, the CEC said, adding that sometimes police also become victims -- they are killed or injured.The incumbent EC will end its term in the next month and the President Abdul Hamid is now busy exchanging views with different political parties in order to appoint a new CEC and four other Commissioners for the EC, which will have strong commitment to hold free, fair and credible elections in the country.The writer is business editor,The Daily Observer