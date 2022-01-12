14 nabbed with drugs in seven districts

A total of 14 people including two women and a suspended policeman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Cox's Bazar, Joypurhat, Barishal, Rangamati, Dinajpur, Joypurhat, Munshiganj and Rajshahi, in four days.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested two drug dealers along with 5,99,000 yaba tablets from Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Sunday.

RAB members arrested a man along with 5 lakh yaba tablets in the upazila at night. The arrested person is Md Syedul Amin, son of Md Amin, a resident of Balukhali Camp No. 8 in the upazila.

Senior Assistant Director of RAB-15 Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Md Abu Salam Chowdhury said on information that a large consignment of drugs are being smuggled to Kutupalang Palangkhali Rohingya Camp, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Balukhali Bridge area at around 8pm.

Sensing the presence of the team, the smugglers fled the scene, but Syedul Amin was caught, the ASP added.

In another drive, RAB members detained a drug dealer along with 99,000 yaba tablets from the upazila on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Shah Alam.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Ukhiya Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Ahmed Sanzul Morshed confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Three people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Sadar Upazila of the district in four days.

Members of RAB, in two separate drives, arrested two drug dealers along with 31.5 litres of local liquor and 440 tapentadol tablets from Sadar Upazila on Sunday.

A drug dealer was arrested along with 31.5 litres of local liquor from the upazila at night.

The arrested person is Md Jahangir Alam alias Chhoto Jahangir, 40, son of Tamiz Uddin, a resident Bishwas Para area in the district town.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Squad Commander ASP Md Jahidul Islam said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Joypurhat Sugar Mill area at around 10:30pm, and arrested him along with the liquor.

The arrested was a listed drug dealer in the area.

In another drive, RAB members arrested a man along with 440 tapentadol tablets from Nengapir Bazar area in the upazila on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Md Shahadat Hossain, 22, son of Abdul Alim, a resident of Debarail Village in the upazila.

The elite force members arrested him along with the illegal tablets from the east corner of Nengapir Bazar at night.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

On the other hand, members of RAB, in a drive, detained a man along with two kilograms of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The detained man is Majbar Rahman Mistry, 60, a resident Shialchara Village under Bambu Union in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Shialchara area at night and nabbed.

The elite force members also recovered the hemp from his possession at that time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Joypurhat RAB Company Commander Lt Toukir confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 4kg of hemp from Kashipur area in the city on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Abul Bashar Akon and Akhteruzzaman, residents of Banaripara Upazila. They have been living in a rented house in the city for long.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Ahsanullah conducted a drive in Kashipur High School and College area, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Airport PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Sunday following a court order.

The OC of Barishal Airport PS confirmed the matter.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police, in a drive, arrested two women along with 40 litres of local liquor from Kaptai Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are Sukraching Marma, 29, daughter of Nithoyai Ang Marma, a resident of Dabanjanchharapara area, and Misainu Marma, 19, daughter of Chaithuimang Marma of Dabua Headman Para area under Fatichhari Union in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

Kaptai PS OC Md Jashim Uddin said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Borachhari Bazar area of the upazila and arrested the women along with the local liquor.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaptai PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Saturday morning, the OC added.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Three drug dealers including a suspended policeman have been detained along with drugs in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are suspended policeman Robiz Uddin, 42, son of late Abdul Mannan, and his associates Motiar Rahman, 43, and Sajal, 22, residents of Mahmudpur Village under Birampur Municipality.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mahmudpur area at night, and arrested the trio.

Police also recovered 2,600 yaba tablets, 800 grams of hemp, three bottles of liquor and two grams of heroin from their possessions during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Birampur PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday morning.

Birampur PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the matter.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Members of RAB-10, in a drive, detained a drug dealer along with six grams heroin from Sreenagar Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The detained person is Govinda Das, 28, son of Nitai Das, a resident of Balashur Village under Bhagyakul Union in the upazila.

Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bou Bazar area in the upazila and detained the man along with the heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sreenagar PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Friday noon, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Detective Branch (DB) of police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with six kilograms of hemp from Motihar PS area in the city on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Md Babu Mia, 35, a resident of Khojapur Jahajghat area under Motihar PS in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan DB Police Arefin Juwel said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kajla area under Motihar PS in the evening and arrested Babu along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against the arrested with Motihar PS in this connection, the official added.