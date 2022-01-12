Video
Countryside

Cake, textile fair ends in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 11: The three-day long cake and textile fair has ended on Tuesday on the Khulna Press Club premises.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Sunday inaugurated the fair as chief guest.
Chaired by Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam, the event was conducted by General Secretary Mamun Reza.
KCC Mayor said, cake festival is a heritage of the Bangalee nation. Through this festival, new generation will be informed about winter cakes and home-made textile clothes. Lauding the role of KPC for arranging cake and textile festival every year, KCC Mayor said, organizations should arrange cake festival and textile fair, maintaining health guidelines.


