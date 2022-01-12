Labourers lifting stones from icy Mahananda struggle for livelihood



Labourers lifting stones from the Mahananda River in Tentulia Upazila. photo: observer

The stressed living demand has made their lives harder than stones. Cold cannot touch it. Death cannot defeat it.

In Tentulia Upazila of the district, living on stone-lifting is bearing a long phenomenal tradition at the same time. They are used to hard working. Like diver birds, they are carrying out stone collections from the morning to evening. Over the day, their collected stones are handed over to mahajans (employers). They get Tk 500 to 700 per day as wage. After purchasing their daily essentials including food items, they make their return to their respective families.

Their fighting for livelihood is continuing like the flowing Mahananda.

The Tentulia Upazila is a locality having 1.5 lakh population with over 50,000 of them are stone-lifting labourers. The Mahananda flowing through two borders is providing them with stones. Per day lakhs of CFT of stones are lifted from the river. Their only tools are pumped car tube, iron khatal (chalun) and iron rod.

During recent a visit, Shafiur Rahman, Noor Islam, and Abdul Karim said, "We have to get into the river by 8 am. Water is very cold, we have to do it because we have no other option."

Rejaul Islam of Sarkar Para Village said, "This Mahananda is keeping us alive. I have two sons and one daughter. In the morning, the water remains icy. Without work there is no food."

Another Safiqul Islam of Buri Mutki Village said, "I have four daughters and wife. Our living runs on stone-work. Clothes, food and education are depending on my poor earning."

Motaleb and Rabiul said, "Sneezing and fever are affecting us. I got affected by fever. But I had to continue work. Also we have to face bar from India's BSF. But taking life risk, we have to work."

In addition to stone lifting, stone netting, sorting and crushing works are carried out by hundreds of women labourers. These works are taking place across 20 kilometres ranging from Tentulia to Banglabandha Land Port along both banks of the river.

Stone crushing labourer Jarina Khatun said, "I have to get up hearing the prayer call (Azan) of Fazr. Then I prepare food for two children and me. Some days, I have to go out without feeding them. If attendance is delayed, we are abused by mahajans. Some days we are not hired due to late coming."

Tearful Shefali of Magura Village said, "I was left by my husband some six years back. He has married again. I have two daughters. I am trying to groom up them with education before marrying them. So, cold is nothing to me."

In fact, both man and woman are working simultaneously ignoring the icy water. They are dreaming of their bright future. It is their spirit.









