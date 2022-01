Advocate Md Moslem Uddin, MP, inaugurating the foundation of a bridge









Advocate Md Moslem Uddin, MP, inaugurating the foundation of a bridge on the Bajua River at Enayetpur in Fulbaria Upazila of Mymensingh on Monday. The estimated cost of constructing the bridge will be Tk 4.82 crore. Fulbaria Municipality Mayor Golam Kibria and Upazila LGED Engineer Md Mahbub Murshed were present at the inaugural function. photo: observer