UP member candidate among four found dead

Four people including a union parishad (UP) member candidate have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria and Chandpur, in three days.

DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a madrasa student from a roadside ditch in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abu Bakr Siddique, 9, son of Ruhul Amin, a resident of Dewgram Village in the upazila. He was a student of Dugdugi Qawmi Madrasa in the area.

Police and local sources said neighbour Shamsul Islam went to the madrasa to visit Abu Bakr. But, he did not find him there.

He then searched everywhere in the area but could not find him.

Later, locals spotted the body of Abu Bakr in a roadside ditch in Dugdugi area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed that he might have been murdered.

However, the deceased's mother Asia Begum lodged a written complaint with Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat PS Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a man, who was a member candidate in the fifth phase of UP polls, in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Johirul Islam, 53, was a resident of Ward No. 3 area under Bazra Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Johirul Islam contested in the UP polls held on January 5 as a member candidate in the area and got the second position.

The deceased's brother Jakir said he was called out of home at around 12am. He had missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body at a fish project in Songaon Village at around 6am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

Sonaimuri PS OC Harun Ur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A village doctor, who went missing in a boat capsize in the Titash River in Nabinagar Upazila of the district, was found dead on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Asim Acharya, 32, son of Gopi Mohan Acharya, a resident of Monipur Village under Barail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Asim along with one Nepal Sarker was going to Gosaipur Bazar from Monipur Village on Saturday night riding by a boat through the river.

At one stage, a bulkhead hit the boat, which left the duo fell in the river.

Nepal could be able to swim ashore but Asim went missing in the river.

Later, a team of divers recovered his body from the river on Sunday morning.

Nabinagar PS OC Aminur Rashid confirmed the incident.

CHANDPUR: A missing man has been found dead in Haimchar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Atar ali, a resident of Pashchim Char Krishnapur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Atar Ali went out of the house at around 10pm on Thursday. He had been missing since then.

Suspecting that he might have drowned in a pond nearby the house, the family members informed the matter to the fire service personnel in the morning.

Being informed, a team from Haimchar Fire Service Station rushed in, and recovered his body from the pond at around 8:40am after an hour of hectic search.













