Workshop on good governance held in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Jan 11: A two-day virtual workshop for journalists on Strategic Communication on Good Governance ended on Monday noon.

The workshop was organized by National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) in collaboration with Cabinet Division of the government. It was arranged under the Platform for Dialogues (P4D) project of the British Council, which is funded by the European Union.

The workshop has been aimed at reducing corruption from the country through establishing governance and five tools of governance issues like national integrity system (NIS), citizens' charter, right to information (RTI), annual performance agreement (APA), and grievance redress system (GRS).

The workshop stressed the need for activating the relevant acts and monitoring and evaluating the five tools of governance to achieve Vision 2041.

Ayshisa Akhter, joint secretary of the division, inaugurated the workshop.

A total of 30 journalists from both print and electronic media took part in the workshop.

Along with Deputy Director (DD) of the Directorate of Information-Pirojpur Abdul Mannan, Assistant Director of NIMC coordinated the workshop.

DD Abu Sadeq also gave assistance to the workshop.

A prize of Tk 10,000 was announced for the 10 best reports and write-ups on five components of good governance for creating mass awareness.









