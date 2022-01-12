Video
Shroud of fog suffocates the poor in Thakurgaon

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Asaduzzaman Asad

THAKURGAON, Jan 11: Life has been suffocated due to a shroud of fog in the district.
A jeopardised living condition is prevailing in Thakurgaon, one of the two most northern bordering districts of the country. Amid the bone-chilling cold, distressed people are suffering the most. Their living is going almost hapless.
The sun is playing hide and seek in dense fog. The thick fog has been continuing to cripple life for the last few days. The severe cold stress started to vitiate life in the beginning of December. By the end of the month, it turned unbearable. Worse living condition is now causing agony elsewhere in the district. The case is the same in Panchagarh, another extreme border district in the north.
Panchagarh and Thakurgaon are the most remote districts in the northern region. Normally these are most cold-prone localities for being closet to the Himalayans. But this year's cooling stress is higher.
Meteorological office sources said, the lowest temperature of 6.4 and 6.7 degree Celsius were recorded few days back. The district is either witnessing densely fog situation for the whole day or light sun. For the last two days, the cold breeze has been flowing unabated. Dew drops are falling like drifting rainfalls.
Every year in the winter season low-income people get into disarray. This year they have been in the same condition too. They cannot go to work in the bone-chilling cold. Their families are passing half-starved living.
People of all ages including Children are falling prey of different cold diseases. In hospitals, their rush is increasing. Sources in Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar General Hospital said, every year over 150 people die from cold diseases in the district; in the beginning of the winter, cold disease patients of different ages including children start getting admitted to the hospital; at that time children's admission goes double.
Civil Surgeon Dr. Noor Newaz Ahmed said, the cold severity is very much in this district; children and people of different ages are getting rapidly affected by cold diseases; so children and people of all ages should remain alert.
"We are hiccupping as numbers of patients have gone up in the Sadar hospital. But all including physicians are continuing treatment," he added.
Official sources said, the district administration has got 26,300 blankets and cash Tk 8 lakh for purchasing more warm clothes and blankets from the government.
It was learnt, still blankets are not distributed among villagers in many unions.
Now general people came to allege, "Will the government give us blankets after the winter fading away?"
Abdur Rahman, 81, of Balia Village in Sadar Upazila expressed his anger, "Bhai, cold is flowing much over our village. After the sun set, it turns biting. Blanket cannot fade it. But I did not get any blanket or warm clothe."
He was echoed by many poor people in different border areas of Thakurgaon. "Our areas are far away from the district town. So warm clothes get over before reaching us," they complained.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mahburur Rahman said, the allocation so far is not adequate; a proposal for additional Tk 25 lakh and one lakh blankets has been sent; if allocation is made according to the demand, it will be possible to assist the cold-hit people."
Besides, he added, talks are going on with different NGOs and organisations. "Already two organisations have distributed blankets through us," he added.
DC called upon affluent people to stand beside the cold-hit people.


