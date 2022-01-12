Banking Events

Banking Events

Agrani Bank Ltd Managing Director and Agrani SME Financing Company Ltd Chairman Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam and Agrani SME Financing Company Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Rafiqul Islam handing over the cash dividend cheque to Dr. Zaid Bakht, Chairman, of Agrani Bank Limited in the city recently. Agrani Bank Ltd's Subsidiary, Agrani SME Financing Company Ltd, a non-Bank financial institution paid this Tk. 2 crore cash dividend to Agrani Bank Ltd from the profit made in the Year 2020. Agrani Bank DMD Md. Habibur Rahman Gazi and other high officials are also present there.Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan distributing blankets among cold-hit poor people in different area of Dhaka city on Monday night. Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Md Sirajul Islam, Md Nurun Nabi were present, among others, on the occasion.