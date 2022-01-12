

FSIBL wins 1st position for 3rd time in Dhaka WASA bill collection

A programme titled Dhaka WASA Bill Collection Award was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka recently and chief guest Md. Tazul Islam, MP, Minister, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives handed over the certificate and crest to Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Limited.

Among others, Mr. Helal Uddin Ahmed, Senior Secretary, Local Government Division, Prof. Shibly Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Engr. Gholam Mostofa, Chairman, Dhaka WASA Board were present as special guest.

The programme was presided over by Engr. Taqsem A Khan, Managing Director, Dhaka WASA. First Security Islami Bank receives Dhaka WASA bills as real time basis through any FSIBL Branch-Sub branch and Mobile App 'FSIBL Cloud'.







