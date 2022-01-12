Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FSIBL wins 1st position for 3rd time in Dhaka WASA bill collection

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Business Desk

FSIBL wins 1st position for 3rd time in Dhaka WASA bill collection

FSIBL wins 1st position for 3rd time in Dhaka WASA bill collection

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) achieved 1st position for collecting the highest bill amongst 34 banks selected by Dhaka WASA to collect bill in the financial year 2020-2021. It is 3rd time to place 1st position consecutively for First Security Islami Bank in collecting Dhaka WASA bill, says a press release.
A programme titled Dhaka WASA Bill Collection Award was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka recently and chief guest Md. Tazul Islam, MP, Minister, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives handed over the certificate and crest to Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director, First Security Islami Bank Limited.
Among others, Mr. Helal Uddin Ahmed, Senior Secretary, Local Government Division, Prof. Shibly Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Engr. Gholam Mostofa, Chairman, Dhaka WASA Board were present as special guest.
The programme was presided over by Engr. Taqsem A Khan, Managing Director, Dhaka WASA. First Security Islami Bank receives Dhaka WASA bills as real time basis through any FSIBL Branch-Sub branch and Mobile App 'FSIBL Cloud'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
FSIBL wins 1st position for 3rd time in Dhaka WASA bill collection
SJIBL holds subscription closing ceremony of its Mudaraba perpetual bond
Overseas employment rising after Covid-induced slump
China’s developing country status at WTO concerns many nations
BD Inbound re-appoints Rezaul Ekram as President
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Indian govt takes stake in stricken Vodafone unit


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft