Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SJIBL holds subscription closing ceremony of its Mudaraba perpetual bond

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Desk

SJIBL holds subscription closing ceremony of its Mudaraba perpetual bond

SJIBL holds subscription closing ceremony of its Mudaraba perpetual bond

A closing ceremony for successfully completion of subscription of SJIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond of BDT. 500 (five hundred) crore was held at Shahjalal Islami Bank Corporate Head Office in the city on Tuesday, says a press release.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd Mohammed Younus was present as chief guest on the occasion while Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Shahidul Islam presided over the ceremony.
The Head of Public Relations Division (PRD) of the Bank Md. Shamsuddoha moderated the program.
Trading of SJIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond under 'N' Category started on  December 26, 2021 at both Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited and Chattagram Stock Exchange Limited. The subscription of the Bond successfully completed on  December 28. UCB Investment Limited played the role of issue manager and lead arranger, whose CEO is Tanzim Alamgir.
Among others Additional Managing Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd.  Abdul Aziz,  S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury and Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank  M. Akhter Hossain and Imtiaz U. Ahmed, the Company Secretary  Md. Abul Bashar, CFO of the Bank  Md. Jafar Sadeq, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCBL were present.  
ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Managing Director and CEO of UCB Stock Brokerage  Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, MD and CEO of UCB Asset Management Ltd.  S M Rashedul Hasan as well as concerned officials on behalf of respective organizations were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
FSIBL wins 1st position for 3rd time in Dhaka WASA bill collection
SJIBL holds subscription closing ceremony of its Mudaraba perpetual bond
Overseas employment rising after Covid-induced slump
China’s developing country status at WTO concerns many nations
BD Inbound re-appoints Rezaul Ekram as President
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Indian govt takes stake in stricken Vodafone unit


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft