

SJIBL holds subscription closing ceremony of its Mudaraba perpetual bond

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd Mohammed Younus was present as chief guest on the occasion while Managing Director and CEO of the Bank M. Shahidul Islam presided over the ceremony.

The Head of Public Relations Division (PRD) of the Bank Md. Shamsuddoha moderated the program.

Trading of SJIBL Mudaraba Perpetual Bond under 'N' Category started on December 26, 2021 at both Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited and Chattagram Stock Exchange Limited. The subscription of the Bond successfully completed on December 28. UCB Investment Limited played the role of issue manager and lead arranger, whose CEO is Tanzim Alamgir.

Among others Additional Managing Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. Abdul Aziz, S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury and Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank M. Akhter Hossain and Imtiaz U. Ahmed, the Company Secretary Md. Abul Bashar, CFO of the Bank Md. Jafar Sadeq, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCBL were present.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, Managing Director and CEO of UCB Stock Brokerage Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, MD and CEO of UCB Asset Management Ltd. S M Rashedul Hasan as well as concerned officials on behalf of respective organizations were also present on the occasion.













