China’s developing country status at WTO concerns many nations

NEW DELHI, Jan 11: China's status as a 'developing country' at the World Trade Organization (WTO) has become a contentious issue with a number of countries raising concerns over the upper middle-income nation deriving benefits reserved for developing countries under WTO norms. Moreover, concerns have been raised over the 'least developed country' (LDC) status, with Bangladesh potentially losing this tag after surpassing India in terms of GDP per capita.

Certain WTO agreements give developing countries special rights through 'special and differential treatment' (S&DT) provisions, which can grant developing countries longer timeframes to implement the agreements and even commitments to raise trading opportunities for such countries.

WTO pacts are often aimed at reduction in government support to certain industries over time and set more lenient target for developing nations and grant them more time to achieve these targets compared to developed ones.

The classification also allows other countries to offer preferential treatment. The WTO has not defined 'developed' and 'developing' countries and therefore member countries are free to announce whether they are 'developed' or 'developing'.

However, given the rise in China's per capita income to become an upper middle-income country according to the World Bank and the country's alleged use of unfair trade practices such as preferential treatment for state enterprises, data restrictions and inadequate enforcement of intellectual property rights, a number of nations have called on China to either refrain from seeking benefits available to developing countries or forego its classification as a developing country altogether.

"One way for China to show leadership would be by refraining from claiming benefits that would correspond to a developing country in ongoing negotiations," the European Union said in a statement on the latest review of China's Trade Policy conducted in October 2021. The United States Trade Representative also released a similar statement.

The Indian Express













