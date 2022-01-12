BD Inbound re-appoints Rezaul Ekram as President

Rezaul Ekram has been re-appointed as the President of Bangladesh Inbound Tour Operators Association, popularly known as BD Inbound, while Jalal Uddin Tipu was appointed as the Senior Vice President.

An 11-member board of directors of the BD Inbound has been formed after holding an annual meeting on Sunday at the association's conference room at Banani in Dhaka, said a press release.

Nine other board of directors are Aziza Salim (Vice President), Asaduzzaman Khan (Finance), Syed Ahmed Ali (Event and Culture), Moynul Ahsan (Organisation and Membership), Abdur Razzaq (Legal and Media), Dhusar Ahmed (Training and Research), Zahirul Kabir Chowdhury (Law Reform and Policy recommendation), RHM Imran Chowdhury (Printing, Publication and Media) Suman Kazi (Trade Promotion and Business Development).









