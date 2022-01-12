Stocks maintain gaining streak

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Monday also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large- cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 54.99 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 7,049.15. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 20.12 points to finish at 2,626.66 and 15.18 points closing at 1,495.87.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 19,768.85 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 14,874.54 million.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 189 closed green, 146 in the red and 43 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Power Grid topped the turnover chart, followed by Beximco, Titas Gas, FAREASTLIF and BSCCL. ECABLES was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.98 per cent while KPPL was the worst loser, losing 6.90 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 189.57 points to settle at 20,667.36 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- gaining 117.35 points to close at 12,417.50.

Of the issues traded, 165 advanced, 114 declined and 31 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port city's bourse traded 1.65 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 62.70 crore. BSS













