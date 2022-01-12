Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Monday also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large- cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 54.99 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 7,049.15. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 20.12 points to finish at 2,626.66 and 15.18 points closing at 1,495.87.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 19,768.85 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 14,874.54 million.
 Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded,  189 closed green, 146 in the red and 43 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Power Grid topped the turnover chart, followed by Beximco, Titas Gas, FAREASTLIF and BSCCL. ECABLES was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.98 per cent  while KPPL was the worst loser, losing 6.90 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All  Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 189.57 points to settle at 20,667.36 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- gaining 117.35 points to close at 12,417.50.
Of the issues traded, 165 advanced, 114 declined and 31 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.
The port city's bourse traded 1.65 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 62.70 crore.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
FSIBL wins 1st position for 3rd time in Dhaka WASA bill collection
SJIBL holds subscription closing ceremony of its Mudaraba perpetual bond
Overseas employment rising after Covid-induced slump
China’s developing country status at WTO concerns many nations
BD Inbound re-appoints Rezaul Ekram as President
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Indian govt takes stake in stricken Vodafone unit


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft