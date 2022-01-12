Facebook page 'bKash for Business' launched

bKash has opened a Facebook page 'bKash for Business' to facilitate instant communication and provide merchant account and personal retail account related information to the existing and new merchants.

Entrepreneurs, who are currently availing the merchant services, as well as those who are interested to be new merchants, can both find necessary information support through this page easily, says a press release.

Along with introducing new services, bKash has been playing a significant role in supporting businesses, especially small and medium enterprises in easing and expanding their business through payment services via QR code and payment gateways. As part of this, bKash has now launched the Facebook page for small and medium entrepreneurs.

By clicking on this link https://www.facebook.com/ bkashforbusiness, businesses, especially F-commerce based online entrepreneurs, and all other entrepreneurs can access to all sorts of information and services regarding merchant account from anywhere, anytime.

Due to the convenience of making bKash payment at any of the 265 thousand merchant points across the country, 57.5 million customers can easily make payment by scanning the QR code or typing the merchant number avoiding the hassle of cash. The bKash payment system has been playing a significant role in creating a cashless ecosystem.

For online and offline entrepreneurs, as well as micro and marginal entrepreneurs, bKash launched personal retail account (PRA) last year. PRA has brought new opportunities for Facebook based small and retail entrepreneurs in selling their products. Through this account, they can receive payment, send money, make payment to other merchants and doing Cash Out from agent points or ATM booths.

Besides, bKash has brought business-to-business service "Business Dashboard". With the convenience of this service, entrepreneurs can easily receive payment through bKash payment link.

In the future, bKash will bring more innovative business solutions for the entrepreneurs and retailers, and this Facebook page will serve as an information hub for them.











