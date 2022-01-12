

Electronics retail brand Rangs eMART relaunched

This new name has been announced at a ceremony held at their Uttara Showroom in the city recently. All their 35 showrooms around the country were also rebranded on the same day, according to press release.

On this occasion, the Executive Director of Rangs eMART Quazi Ashiq Ur-Rahman announced this new name.

Head of Sales and Service of Rangs eMART Samir Muhammad Saleh was also present during the ceremony. Other guests were Head of Sales of Samsung Bangladesh Saad Bin Hassan, and Channel Development Manager Badrul Alam, Business Development Manager of Arcelik Hitachi (Bangladesh) Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and many more.

Quazi Ashiq Ur-Rahman said in his statement: "In this new journey, we emphasize toward giving the best customer experience from all of our outlets around the country. Besides upgrading our showrooms, we had proper training for all our sales executives."

"Our main three objectives are to provide our customers with authentic products from world-class brands, ensure the best experience for our customers, and superior service," he added.

Currently, Rangs eMart is the official distributor of renowned global electronics brands like Samsung, Hitachi, Toshiba, Panasonic, Hisense, and Toshin all over Bangladesh.









Rancon Group unveils their retail electronics company with the new name 'Rangs eMART'.This new name has been announced at a ceremony held at their Uttara Showroom in the city recently. All their 35 showrooms around the country were also rebranded on the same day, according to press release.On this occasion, the Executive Director of Rangs eMART Quazi Ashiq Ur-Rahman announced this new name.Head of Sales and Service of Rangs eMART Samir Muhammad Saleh was also present during the ceremony. Other guests were Head of Sales of Samsung Bangladesh Saad Bin Hassan, and Channel Development Manager Badrul Alam, Business Development Manager of Arcelik Hitachi (Bangladesh) Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and many more.Quazi Ashiq Ur-Rahman said in his statement: "In this new journey, we emphasize toward giving the best customer experience from all of our outlets around the country. Besides upgrading our showrooms, we had proper training for all our sales executives.""Our main three objectives are to provide our customers with authentic products from world-class brands, ensure the best experience for our customers, and superior service," he added.Currently, Rangs eMart is the official distributor of renowned global electronics brands like Samsung, Hitachi, Toshiba, Panasonic, Hisense, and Toshin all over Bangladesh.