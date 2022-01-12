Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Electronics retail brand Rangs eMART relaunched

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Electronics retail brand Rangs eMART relaunched

Electronics retail brand Rangs eMART relaunched

Rancon Group unveils their retail electronics company with the new name 'Rangs eMART'.
This new name has been announced at a ceremony held at their Uttara Showroom in the city recently. All their 35 showrooms around the country were also rebranded on the same day, according to press release.
On this occasion, the Executive Director of Rangs eMART Quazi Ashiq Ur-Rahman announced this new name.
Head of Sales and Service of Rangs eMART Samir Muhammad Saleh was also present during the ceremony. Other guests were Head of Sales of Samsung Bangladesh Saad Bin Hassan, and Channel Development Manager Badrul Alam, Business Development Manager of Arcelik Hitachi (Bangladesh) Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and many more.
Quazi Ashiq Ur-Rahman said in his statement: "In this new journey, we emphasize toward giving the best customer experience from all of our outlets around the country. Besides upgrading our showrooms, we had proper training for all our sales executives."
"Our main three objectives are to provide our customers with authentic products from world-class brands, ensure the best experience for our customers, and superior service," he added.
Currently, Rangs eMart is the official distributor of renowned global electronics brands like Samsung, Hitachi, Toshiba, Panasonic, Hisense, and Toshin all over Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
FSIBL wins 1st position for 3rd time in Dhaka WASA bill collection
SJIBL holds subscription closing ceremony of its Mudaraba perpetual bond
Overseas employment rising after Covid-induced slump
China’s developing country status at WTO concerns many nations
BD Inbound re-appoints Rezaul Ekram as President
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Indian govt takes stake in stricken Vodafone unit


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft