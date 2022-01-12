Video
Paperfly to carry Fair Group's products to clients

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Fair Electronics Ltd (FEL) and Fair Distribution (Samsung) have on-boarded Paperfly, Bangladesh's largest tech-enabled logistic network for high-speed doorstep delivery within 24-48 hours nationwide.
Fair Group is one of the largest manufacturing partners and authorized distributors of Samsung in Bangladesh. They offer Samsung Consumer products such as mobile phones, tablets, and other Samsung-based products with genuine company-issued warranties.
Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Noor Mohammad Sikder, Director-Admin of Fair Group, and Paperfly Vice President Mesbaur Rahman signed an agreement on this regard recently, says a press release.
Under this agreement, Paperfly, one of the leading e-commerce organizations and market leaders in Bangladesh will be taking care of nationwide home delivery services for Fair Electronics Ltd. Utilizing the nationwide delivery network of Paperfly, Fair Electronics Ltd intends to bring every household in the country within their serving area. During the signing ceremony, Fair Electronics Ltd (FEL) & Fair Distribution's (Samsung) authority personnel- Md.Taifur Anam (Manager- Fair Group Logistics), Kazi Md. Zia ur Rahman (Manager- Operation), Nazim Uddin Muhammad Syfullah (In-Charge, Tongi CE Central Warehouse) , Md. Manir Hossain (In-Charge- Mobile Warehouse)  were present.
Also from the end of Paperfly Limited, Ahsanul Haque, Md. Shameem (Head of Courier & Cargo), Jubayer Hossain (Asst. Manager- Sales),  Mahmudul Hasan (Asst.Manager-Corporate (E-Commerce), Ashequl Islam (Executive- Sales) were present. Director-Administration Fair Group Lt. Col (Retd) Noor Mohammad Sikder said that "the partnership with Paperfly will help the local conglomerate to improve customers' experience."
He also added that "We are producing international standard products with well-equipped research and development facilities. Paperfly's extensive and strong network will assist in delivering the products at customers' doorsteps."
Utilizing Paperfly's reach of 216 delivery points throughout the country and the strongest tech-bound logistic network, Fair Group aims to reach each and every household of the country and provide them with their services.


