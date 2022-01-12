Asian-owned shipbuilders in Germany file for bankruptcy

FRANKFURT, Jan 11: Asian tourism and casinos giant Genting's shipbuilding subsidiaries in Germany filed for bankruptcy Monday, which one union leader described as a "dark day" for the country's dockyards.

With travel still severely restricted during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in Asia, the company has seen demand for huge cruise ships or luxury mega-yachts dwindle.

MV Werften on the Baltic Sea coast and Lloyd Werft in Bremerhaven on the North Sea coast declared themselves insolvent, local courts told AFP.

The larger subsidiary MV Werften took the step after failing to secure funding for the completion of the "Global One" mega-liner, already 80 percent of the way through construction, according to the company.

Designed to carry close to 10,000 passengers, the huge ship had been due to leave the shipyard in 2021 -- but the pandemic has knocked the company's timetable off course and crimped its budget.

Around 600 million euros ($680 million) is necessary to finance the completion of the vessel, for which the shipbuilder has been seeking support from the government. The decision to declare bankruptcy came after lengthy discussions with officials in which the two sides "clearly have not found common ground", a spokesman for MV Werften said shortly before the filing was made. AFP







