Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Union Insurance makes debut on stock market Sunday

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Correspondent

Union Insurance will make its shares trading debut on Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange on Sunday next under the settlement category "N."
The general insurer makes its trading debut as 53th listed insurer on the Dhaka bourse. DSE trading code for Union Insurance Company is "UNIONINS" and DSE company code is 25753, according to a statement. The IPO subscription of Union Insurance took place between December 15 and December 22, 2021, which raised a fund worth Tk 193.60 million from the capital market under the fixed price method.
The securities regulator --- Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the general insurer's IPO proposal on June 23, 2021 to raise Tk 193.60 million by issuing over 19.36 million ordinary shares at an offer price of Tk 10 per share.
The IPO proceeds will be invested in fixed deposit receipts (FDR), stock market investment, purchase of a floor space and IPO related expenses.
According to the financial statements till December 31, 2020, the company's net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk 17.39 while the basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 2.14.
Sonar Bangla Capital Management Ltd is acting as the issue manager for the company's IPO process.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
FSIBL wins 1st position for 3rd time in Dhaka WASA bill collection
SJIBL holds subscription closing ceremony of its Mudaraba perpetual bond
Overseas employment rising after Covid-induced slump
China’s developing country status at WTO concerns many nations
BD Inbound re-appoints Rezaul Ekram as President
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Indian govt takes stake in stricken Vodafone unit


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft