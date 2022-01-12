Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh



Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl meets Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the latter's office in the city on Tuesday.

Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl expressed the interest while paying a courtesy call on Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at his office in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.

In reply Humayun thanked Bhutan for its continued support during the liberation war of Bangladesh and assured to work together with Bhutan.

Humayun said, "Bangladesh itself imports fertilizers. However, as a friendly country, arrangements may be made to send the necessary fertilizers from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (CAFCO) at international price."

To this end, he suggested that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed soon with the concerned authorities of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and Bhutan in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Among others, BCIC Chairman Shah M Imdadul Haque, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries S Alam and Director of South Asia Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sahab Bin Ahmed, were present.



















