Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:22 PM
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair to continue amid Covid restrictions

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Correspondent

The ongoing Dhaka International Trade Fair that started on January 1 last, will continue amid some restrictions to be imposed from tomorrow (Thursday) to curb rising coronavirus infections including omicron variant, an official said.
Earlier the authorities in a circular said that all social, political, religious ceremonies and gatherings in open spaces should remain suspended until further notice as the incidence of Covid infection has been on the rise.
Use of mask has also been made mandatory for the shoppers and the sellers in markets, shopping malls and in all public places including hotels and restaurants.
Export Development Bureau (EPB) Secretary and Director of the fair Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury said if the fair continues despite the restrictions announced by the government, I will definitely take more measures to comply with the hygiene rules.


