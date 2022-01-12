Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nagad users can avail cashback on Nitol Motors EMI payment

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Business Correspondent

Nagad users can avail cashback on Nitol Motors EMI payment

Nagad users can avail cashback on Nitol Motors EMI payment

Mobile financial service Nagad, has announced an exciting cashback offer and extra profit to facilitate convenience and ease of making monthly installments.
'Nagad' users can avail up to BDT 100 instant cashback on Nitol Motors monthly installment payments, during the campaign that commenced on January 6 last to conclude on January 31 next, says a press release.
Customers can pay their monthly installment payments for free through Nagad throughout the campaign period. This will potentially save extra costs as well as the valuable time of 'Nagad' users.
On a single transaction, through a 'Nagad' account, customers will be entitled to avail BDT 100 instant cashback of at least BDT 19 thousand or above monthly EMI bill payment to Nitol Motors Ltd. Besides, customers have to pay the bill through the Nagad app or via dialing the USSD (*167 #) to enjoy the cashback offer.
Under this campaign, customers require to pay the bill for the product purchased from Nitol Motors through EMI and they will avail the cashback offer while making the monthly installment payments. However, each customer is entitled to get this exclusive offer only once during the campaign period. This cashback offer is only offered to customers with active Nagad accounts.
This campaign is a part of Nagad's special campaign titled 'Deshi Nagad - e Beshi laav', aiming to bring more profit for 'Nagad' users of the country. Apart from Nitol Motors Limited, the mobile financial service Nagad, an arm of Postal Department is offering such special offers on purchase more than 2 thousand and 500 partner brands and merchants in the country.  
Commenting on the cashback offer Nagad's CMO Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, `Partnering with different brands is an ongoing process. We are doing this kind of thing for the wellbeing of our customers.'


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
FSIBL wins 1st position for 3rd time in Dhaka WASA bill collection
SJIBL holds subscription closing ceremony of its Mudaraba perpetual bond
Overseas employment rising after Covid-induced slump
China’s developing country status at WTO concerns many nations
BD Inbound re-appoints Rezaul Ekram as President
Stocks maintain gaining streak
Indian govt takes stake in stricken Vodafone unit


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft