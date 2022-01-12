

Nagad users can avail cashback on Nitol Motors EMI payment

'Nagad' users can avail up to BDT 100 instant cashback on Nitol Motors monthly installment payments, during the campaign that commenced on January 6 last to conclude on January 31 next, says a press release.

Customers can pay their monthly installment payments for free through Nagad throughout the campaign period. This will potentially save extra costs as well as the valuable time of 'Nagad' users.

On a single transaction, through a 'Nagad' account, customers will be entitled to avail BDT 100 instant cashback of at least BDT 19 thousand or above monthly EMI bill payment to Nitol Motors Ltd. Besides, customers have to pay the bill through the Nagad app or via dialing the USSD (*167 #) to enjoy the cashback offer.

Under this campaign, customers require to pay the bill for the product purchased from Nitol Motors through EMI and they will avail the cashback offer while making the monthly installment payments. However, each customer is entitled to get this exclusive offer only once during the campaign period. This cashback offer is only offered to customers with active Nagad accounts.

This campaign is a part of Nagad's special campaign titled 'Deshi Nagad - e Beshi laav', aiming to bring more profit for 'Nagad' users of the country. Apart from Nitol Motors Limited, the mobile financial service Nagad, an arm of Postal Department is offering such special offers on purchase more than 2 thousand and 500 partner brands and merchants in the country.

Commenting on the cashback offer Nagad's CMO Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, `Partnering with different brands is an ongoing process. We are doing this kind of thing for the wellbeing of our customers.'









