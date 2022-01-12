Video
BGMEA for boosting BD-Japan business

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

There are ample opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Japan, BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) President Faruque Hassan said while discussing with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki.
The envoy made a courtesy visit to the BGMEA office at Gulshan, in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.
BGMEA Vice-Presidents Shahidullah Azim and Miran Ali, Director Asif Ashraf and Japan Embassy First Secretary Haruta Hiroki were also present at the meeting.
They discussed possible ways of expanding trade between Bangladesh and Japan and further deepening the relationship between the two Asian countries.
They recognised the need for removing the existing trade barriers with an eye to facilitating more trade and investment.
They also expressed willingness to initiate communication between the two countries' tradespeople, particularly those who are involved in the fashion industry, to generate business opportunities.
BGMEA President said Bangladesh expects to increase the share of its apparel export to Japan and accordingly seeks the Ambassador's cooperation in this connection.
He urged the envoy to prod Japanese businessmen to make investments in viable sectors, especially in the non-cotton textile sector, here.
The ready-made garment (RMG) sector of Bangladesh is increasingly focusing on apparel made from synthetic fibres to meet the rising demand in the global market.
The Japanese envoy pointed to extending incentive facility to RMG factories inside export processing zone (EPZ) against their exports to new markets.


