Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

'No intentions' to invade Ukraine: Russia tells US

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

MOSCOW, Jan 11: Russia told the United States it has no plans to invade Ukraine, Moscow's top negotiator at talks in Geneva said Monday, saying Washington was taking Russia's proposals for security guarantees "very seriously".
"The conversation was difficult, long, very professional, deep and specific," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters after hours of talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. "We had the impression that the American side took Russian proposals very seriously," he said.  "We explained to our colleagues that we have no plans, no intentions to 'attack' Ukraine.... There is no reason to fear any escalation in this regard."
He called on the United States to be "responsible" in dealing with Russia, warning that the risks of a growing confrontation "cannot be underestimated". Ryabkov denounced US threats of action against Russia as "attempts at blackmail and intimidation", but said Moscow was "for the continuation of dialogue". "I don't think the situation is hopeless," he said.
The United States briefed its western allies Tuesday ahead of new NATO-Russia talks to defuse the Ukrainian border crisis, as Kyiv demanded an international summit. Envoys from Washington and Moscow held inconclusive talks on Monday in Geneva.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US man gets pig heart in world-first transplant
'No intentions' to invade Ukraine: Russia tells US
A woman carries bucket filled with drinking water along a path covered
UN seeks $5b in Afghanistan aid, warns of looming 'catastrophe'
Johnson faces new 'lockdown party' hangover
US breaks global daily record
Putin claims victory in Kazakhstan
A photograph taken on January 10, 2022 shows a general view


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft