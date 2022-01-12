'No intentions' to invade Ukraine: Russia tells US

MOSCOW, Jan 11: Russia told the United States it has no plans to invade Ukraine, Moscow's top negotiator at talks in Geneva said Monday, saying Washington was taking Russia's proposals for security guarantees "very seriously".

"The conversation was difficult, long, very professional, deep and specific," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters after hours of talks with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. "We had the impression that the American side took Russian proposals very seriously," he said. "We explained to our colleagues that we have no plans, no intentions to 'attack' Ukraine.... There is no reason to fear any escalation in this regard."

He called on the United States to be "responsible" in dealing with Russia, warning that the risks of a growing confrontation "cannot be underestimated". Ryabkov denounced US threats of action against Russia as "attempts at blackmail and intimidation", but said Moscow was "for the continuation of dialogue". "I don't think the situation is hopeless," he said.

The United States briefed its western allies Tuesday ahead of new NATO-Russia talks to defuse the Ukrainian border crisis, as Kyiv demanded an international summit. Envoys from Washington and Moscow held inconclusive talks on Monday in Geneva. -AFP





