UN seeks $5b in Afghanistan aid, warns of looming 'catastrophe'

GENEVA, Jan 11: The United Nations has made what it called a record $5 billion appeal to help Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries. The appeal from the UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs and refugee agency UNHCR came on Tuesday as it warned half of the country faces acute hunger.

OCHA warned of looming "catastrophe" in Afghanistan and said 23 million people need humanitarian assistance - or more than half of the country's population. Up to a million children under age 5 will face severe and acute malnutrition if they don't get assistance, it said.

"We need to get food to the families where they live. We need to get seeds to the farmers where they plow," said Martin Griffiths, the head of OCHA. "We need to get health services to the clinics in locations throughout the country, and we need protection services for all those people who want to return home." "This is the largest ever appeal for a single country for humanitarian assistance, and it is three times the amount needed and actually fundraised in 2021," he said.

The joint appeal seeks $4.4 billion for OCHA and its partners, plus another $623 million for the refugee agency to help more than 6 million Afghans who have fled abroad, or about 15 percent of Afghanistan's total population. Others continue to trickle across the border, UNHCR said, while noting that an estimated 175,000 have returned to the country since the Taliban takeover.

Since the Taliban hardline Islamist movement seized control in mid-August as the United States ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, the country has plunged into financial chaos, with inflation and unemployment surging. Washington has frozen billions of dollars of the country's assets, while aid supplies have been heavily disrupted. Afghanistan also suffered its worst drought in decades in 2021. Without the aid package, "there won't be a future", Griffiths told reporters in Geneva. The Taliban authorities said the aid appeal for suffering Afghans was "very needed".

"But at the same time I would like to say the need is for all this assistance approved in the past to be delivered during this harsh winter," senior Taliban leader Suhail Shaheen, the group's designated UN representative, told AFP. He said the inflow of funds would also help in the functioning of the now dilapidated banking system, adding that any cash coming into the country will help rein in the inflation.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said injecting cash into the economy was critical to get the wheels of the economy turning again and avoid a further slide into deeper pain and poverty. Griffiths said the appeal, if funded, would help aid agencies ramp up the delivery of food and agriculture support, health services, malnutrition treatment, emergency shelters, access to water and sanitation, protection and education.

An estimated 4.7 million people will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2022, including 1.1 million children with severe acute malnutrition. Griffiths said that without humanitarian aid, distress, deaths, hunger and further mass displacement would follow, "robbing the people of Afghanistan of the hope that their country will be their home and support, now and in the near term". -AFP











