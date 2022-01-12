Video
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022
Foreign News

Johnson faces new 'lockdown party' hangover

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022

LONDON, Jan 11: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday faced a furious backlash over new claims of a breach of coronavirus restrictions by his team on top of a slew of recent scandals.
London's Metropolitan Police said they were in contact with the Cabinet Office about the May 2020 gathering in the garden of Johnson's Downing Street residence and office, raising the possibility of a more serious, criminal probe.
More than 100 people reportedly received an emailed invitation to the drinks party, at which guests, allegedly including Johnson and his wife Carrie, were encouraged to "bring your own booze". At the time, the government was ordering ordinary members of the public not to meet, even outdoors, and tight restrictions were in place on social mixing, including at funerals.
"It truly is beyond belief that while the rest of the country was in lockdown, Johnson and his staff felt it was acceptable to have a party," Rivka Gottlieb, of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, told Sky News.
British media and social networks were filled with recollections from people who said they stuck to the rules, even as family and friends were sick or dying from Covid. Police at the time fined those breaching the rules, and had the option to prosecute repeat or egregious offenders.
The main opposition Labour party's leader Keir Starmer accused Johnson of "lying to the British public" while deputy leader Angela Rayner said he was dodging questions that went to the heart of his "honour and       integrity".    -AFP


