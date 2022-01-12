US breaks global daily record

WASHINGTON, Jan 11: The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily total for any country in the world as the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.

The previous record was 1.03 million cases on Jan. 3. A large number of cases are reported each Monday due to many states not reporting over the weekend. The seven-day average for new cases has tripled in two weeks to over 700,000 new infections a day.

The record in new cases came the same day as the nation saw the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients also hit an all-time high, having doubled in three weeks, according to a Reuters tally. There were more than 136,604 people hospitalized with COVID-19, surpassing the record of 132,051 set in January last year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said more than half of Europe's population will get infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant within the next six to eight weeks, as millions in China faced fresh lockdowns on the two-year anniversary of the world's first Covid death.

The highly-transmissible variant has ripped through countries at breakneck pace, forcing governments to impose fresh measures and scramble to roll out booster shots. Europe has been at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks -- hospital admissions and deaths are creeping up as well -- and the World Health Organization said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current infection rates. -AFP





