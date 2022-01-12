Chair of Northern Univ Prof Abdullah gets bail in fraud case

Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Northern University was granted bail in a fraud case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tariqul Islam passed the order on Tuesday as the defence lawyer termed him as a covid patient.

A team of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Institute of Business Administration (IBA) teacher Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah hours after a fraud case was filed against him by the authorities of Ashiyan Lands Development on Monday over land property procurement in 2013. He is also the chairperson of Praasad Group of Companies.

Prof Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah is also the chairman of Northern University Bangladesh Trust and Northern International Medical College Hospital.













