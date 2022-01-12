Three more Dengue patients hospitalised

Three more patients were hospitalized with dengue fever in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All of them were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka.

A total of 77 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the first 10 days in this year. So far, 34 patients have left for home after recovering from dengue disease.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country rose to 43. Of them, 27 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 16 are receiving it outside the capital.









