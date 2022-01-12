Video
Home Back Page

On Shamim Osman’s Role

I depend on voters not on person: Ivy

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate in the Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls Salina Hayat Ivy on Tuesday said that it is not up to her to decide who came from within the party and who did not. The party will see that. Her confidence is only people.
Shamim Osman, a member of Narayanganj's influential Osman family and long-time political rival of Ivy, recently announced he would 'take to the field' in support of the Awami League candidate.
"Given the public support we have, does it look like we need more help four days before the polls?" said Ivy when questioned by the media on Osman's remarks. "I will make it done with the voters I already have."
Ivy, who has served as mayor for the past 10 years, held a rally at the Khanpur area of the city's Ward-12 on Tuesday.
"As always, I will tell the media that I have faith in our leader Sheikh Hasina, I have faith in our party - the Awami League, and I have faith in the people," she added.
AL candidate said, "It is not my responsibility to tend to the complaints of another candidate. I am campaigning. He is campaigning with his activists."


