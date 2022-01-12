Video
On Arrests Of His Agents

Taimur seeks PM’s intervention 

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Our Correspondent

Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker, a former BNP leader,   on Tuesday sought the intervention of the Prime Minister to save his supporters from harassment.
At a news briefing he alleged that people in plain clothes have raided the houses of his aides and arrested some of his supporters.
However, he vowed to continue his mayoral run at any cost as an independent candidate against Mayor Salina Hayat Ivy, an Awami League (AL) nominated candidate.
He accused Jahangir Kabir Nanak, a presidium member of AL, of threatening him with "trouble" in public remarks.
"They have started to arrest the BNP leaders and activists and my supporters after Nanak's statement. I believe this is the trouble I'm facing now," Taimur added. Taimur Alam Khandaker alleged the Election Commission (EC) and the administration never took any measures to address the issue despite repeated complaints. Taimur protested against the arrest of Monirul Islam Robi, coordinator of his election team and demanded his release.
Taimur vowed to demonstrate in front of the police superintendent's office if he fails to draw attention and take necessary actions against the arrests and harassment.


