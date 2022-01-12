Video
Corona claims 2 more lives

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed two more deaths from Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday. The death tally now stands 29,107. Some 2,458 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,598,389.    
Besides, 274 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,551,387and overall recovery rate at 97.06, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of  8.97 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.63 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 27,399 samples. The two deceased were male -- aged between 61-70 years old.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
Meanwhile, the discovery of a new variant, Omicron, has triggered a global alarm. Bangladesh reported twenty Omicron cases till now.  
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months. The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.4 million lives and infected over 289 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer. More than 254 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.


