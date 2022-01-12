Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Job seekers council issues 4-pt demand memo

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 239
Staff Correspondent

Sarbadaliyo Chakri Prottashi Oikya Parishad, (all-party job seekers council) issued a memorandum to implement the four-point demand including increasing the age limit for entry into all jobs permanently and stopping fraud in recruitment examinations.
The party sent the memorandum to different media to draw attention of the authority.
It is said in the memorandum: The pandemic of Covid-19 has particularly harmed young jobseekers. With the announcement of closure of all educational institutions from March 18 in 2020, all government employment circulars as well as recruitment processes were closed. In the last one and a half years, several recruitment notices have been issued for the pandemic situation. As a result, many of this generation have lost almost two years of their lives.
On behalf of all-party jobs seeker Md Manik Hossain Ripon, Abdullah Al-Mamun, Omar Farooq, Sadequl Milon, Sumna Rahman, Marzia Moon, Nitai Sarkar, Taslima Lima, Ibn Tanjir, Md Ali, Imtiaz Hossain, Kawsar, Sharmin Sultana, Tanvir Hossain, Sajid Rahman, Anwar Sarkin, Akshay Ragh, Saira Haque signed the memorandum.
The Oikya Parishad has raised their four-point demand. These are: The age limit for entry into all government jobs should be permanently increased.
Corruption and fraudulent recruitment should be stopped and results including preliminary and written examination marks should be published.
The maximum application fee for all job examinations should be fixed at Tk 100.
Multiple recruitment examinations should be closed on the same day and provision should be made to conduct recruitment examinations on the basis of combined clusters.
However, as the age limit for entry into government service is 30 years, nearly two lakh youths (who were more than 28 years old at the time of Corona pandemic) have crossed their 30 years without getting a chance to appear for the job test. According to the government rules, it is a constitutional right to get the opportunity to apply till the age of 30, but due to Corona pandemic, they did not get that opportunity, they said.
They also said that compensation for job seekers is not possible. Therefore, there is no alternative to permanently increasing the age limit for entering the job.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20 years on, US must close ‘ugly’ Guantanamo chapter: UN experts
A trader from a remote area of the country buy blankets from Bangabazar
Chair of Northern Univ Prof Abdullah gets bail in fraud case
Three more Dengue patients hospitalised
I depend on voters not on person: Ivy
Taimur seeks PM’s intervention 
Corona claims 2 more lives
Sarbadaliya Chhatra Oikya Parishad forms a human chain in front of the National Press Club


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft