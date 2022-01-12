Job seekers council issues 4-pt demand memo

Sarbadaliyo Chakri Prottashi Oikya Parishad, (all-party job seekers council) issued a memorandum to implement the four-point demand including increasing the age limit for entry into all jobs permanently and stopping fraud in recruitment examinations.

The party sent the memorandum to different media to draw attention of the authority.

It is said in the memorandum: The pandemic of Covid-19 has particularly harmed young jobseekers. With the announcement of closure of all educational institutions from March 18 in 2020, all government employment circulars as well as recruitment processes were closed. In the last one and a half years, several recruitment notices have been issued for the pandemic situation. As a result, many of this generation have lost almost two years of their lives.

On behalf of all-party jobs seeker Md Manik Hossain Ripon, Abdullah Al-Mamun, Omar Farooq, Sadequl Milon, Sumna Rahman, Marzia Moon, Nitai Sarkar, Taslima Lima, Ibn Tanjir, Md Ali, Imtiaz Hossain, Kawsar, Sharmin Sultana, Tanvir Hossain, Sajid Rahman, Anwar Sarkin, Akshay Ragh, Saira Haque signed the memorandum.

The Oikya Parishad has raised their four-point demand. These are: The age limit for entry into all government jobs should be permanently increased.

Corruption and fraudulent recruitment should be stopped and results including preliminary and written examination marks should be published.

The maximum application fee for all job examinations should be fixed at Tk 100.

Multiple recruitment examinations should be closed on the same day and provision should be made to conduct recruitment examinations on the basis of combined clusters.

However, as the age limit for entry into government service is 30 years, nearly two lakh youths (who were more than 28 years old at the time of Corona pandemic) have crossed their 30 years without getting a chance to appear for the job test. According to the government rules, it is a constitutional right to get the opportunity to apply till the age of 30, but due to Corona pandemic, they did not get that opportunity, they said.

They also said that compensation for job seekers is not possible. Therefore, there is no alternative to permanently increasing the age limit for entering the job.











