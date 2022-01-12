DMP arrests 60 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug drives arrested 60 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am of Tuesday in the city.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6am on January 10, according to a DMP release.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 259 grams and 1,083 puria (small packet) of heroin, 1.865 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 5,744 pieces of yaba tablets from their possession, the release added. -BSS



