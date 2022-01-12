ASM Ali Kabir laid to rest

Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) president and national award winning sports organiser ASM Ali Kabir was laid to eternal rest on Tuesday at Mirpur intellectual graveyard, said a press release.

Kabir, former Secretary of Ministry of Public Administration and Communication and Chairman of National River Conservation Commission, breathed his last on Monday last night around 11.50 pm while undergoing treatment at the city's local hospital at the age of 70. His first namaz-e-janaza was held this morning at 9.30 am at secretary quarter at Iskaton Garden in Ramna and then his body was taken to Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium for second namaz-e-janaza. The third namaz-e-janaza was held at secretariat mosque premises.

He was buried at Mirpur intellectual graveyard after the fourth namaz-e-janaza held after Zohr prayer at Baitul Aman Jame Mosque in Dhanmondi. The heroic freedom fighter ASM Ali Kabir was given a guard of honor there. -BSS



