With love from China: 5k blankets for destitutes in Bangladesh

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has entrusted the Association of Bangladesh China Alumni (ABCA) with the job of donating 5,000 blankets to the destitutes living in the cold-hit districts in Bangladesh.

Yue Liwen, the Embassy's cultural counsellor, and Munshi Faiz Ahmed, the president of ABCA and former Bangladeshi Ambassador to China, attended the donation ceremony held at the Embassy recently, according to a release.

For four days in a row since January 7, the representatives of ABCA travelled thousands of miles to the five northern and southern districts of Bangladesh, including Kurigram, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Satkhira and Jhalokathi, and delivered the blankets to the local people. -UNB













