Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

With love from China: 5k blankets for destitutes in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 12 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has entrusted the Association of Bangladesh China Alumni (ABCA) with the job of donating 5,000 blankets to the destitutes living in the cold-hit districts in Bangladesh.
Yue Liwen, the Embassy's cultural counsellor, and Munshi Faiz Ahmed, the president of ABCA and former Bangladeshi Ambassador to China, attended the donation ceremony held at the Embassy recently, according to a release.
For four days in a row since January 7, the representatives of ABCA travelled thousands of miles to the five northern and southern districts of Bangladesh, including Kurigram, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Satkhira and Jhalokathi, and delivered the blankets to the local people.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BOU organises a discussion virtually
DMP arrests 60 for selling, consuming drugs in city
ASM Ali Kabir laid to rest
With love from China: 5k blankets for destitutes in Bangladesh
JU BCL observes Homecoming Day
Schoolgirl ‘gang-raped’ on way from school: Police
NEWS
12 DU journalism students get 'Sitara Parveen Award'


Latest News
PM opens Ramiz Uddin College underpass, 3 others
Teenager crushed under train while playing game in Kurigram track
Fire breaks out at N'ganj cork sheet warehouse
Dhaka, Rangamati declared as 'red zones'
Bellwether Bangladesh banks on supply chain resilience to beckon businesses
Over half of Europe could be infected with Omicron variant soon: WHO
Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over COVID-19 test
North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Bhutan keen on procuring fertilizer from Bangladesh
Most Read News
Repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
2021 was Earth's fifth-hottest year, scientists say
Fakhrul, his wife infected with Covid-19
NDUB accorded reception to BoT chairman, treasurer
Man electrocuted in Sonargaon
Covid positivity rate rises to 8.97%
Jashore newly-elected UP member shot dead
National Youth Chess Championship to begin Friday
Ban on public rallies in open space unacceptable: BNP
Onion prices drop in Hili land port
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft