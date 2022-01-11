Recruiting agencies fear scope for new syndication in MoU  

Though the government has assured that there will be no syndication in the export of migrant workers to Malaysia this time, most local recruiting agencies are fearing the worst since there are conditions favourable for the birth of new syndication in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries.

According to the conditions of the agreement, a total of 25 Bangladesh Recruiting Agents (BRAs) will be allowed to send Bangladeshi migrants to the country while some 250 sub-agents are expected to be involved in recruiting new employees to Malaysia, a reputed Malaysian newspaper the malaysiakini.com reports on Monday.

Some Bangladeshi recruiting agents have also confirmed to the Daily Observer about the new recruitment process for the Bangladeshi migrants to be sent to Malaysia this time after reopening of the market.

Though the governments of the two countries have signed the MoU on December 19 last year, the joint meeting of the technical committee comprising the representatives of the two countries hasn't yet been called. As a result, the recruitment process for the Bangladeshi migrants may miss the deadline.

When contacted, former Secretary General Ali Haider Chowdhury of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) said most recruiting agencies are in fear of fresh syndication in the Malaysian migrants' market which would be reopened after around three years.

Though the government has given assurance of

preventing syndication, only 25 agencies are likely to get chance of sending migrants. However, some 250 agencies would get chance to work as sub agents. There are around 1,600 valid international recruiting agencies in the country. All other agencies including the sub agents may miss the chance of business this time also.

According to malaysiakini.com report, a list of 25 Bangladesh Recruitment Agents (BRAs) have been prepared already. They will send Bangladeshi migrants to the country while 250 more agencies would get scope to be involved with the work as sub-agents in recruiting new employees to Malaysia.

Quoting a source knowledgeable about the bilateral negotiations leading to a new agreement between the two countries, the newspaper published the report. The Malaysiakini also looked at the documents that submitted the proposed process and procedures for the recruitment and repatriation of workers.

According to the document, the recruitment process starting from the employer's application to the arrival procedure will be done through the Foreign Workers Centralized Management System (FWCMS) operated by Bestinet Sdn Bhd.

Under the heading "Automatic allocation of quotas to BRAs and BRA involvement", it is stated that employees going to Malaysia are drawn from a list of 25 major BRAs supported by 250 sub-BRAs, to be automatically selected by the FWCMS.

It also states that employers in Malaysia can communicate directly with the selected BRA or appoint an agent in Malaysia to facilitate the recruitment process.

On December 19 last year, Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan and Bangladesh Minister of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Imran Ahmed signed a new recruitment deal for another year, lifting the restriction imposed since September 1 of 2018, under the Pakatan Harapan government (PH ) at that moment.

Saravanan, however, didn't disclose specific terms of references of the memorandum of understanding (MOU), including the cost of recruitment and if there is a set limit on the number of Bangladeshi recruitment agencies allowed to send their workers to Malaysia.

Malaysiakini reports that negotiations on final terms have continued after the signing including in Bangladesh where there are concerns the recruitment process will be monopolized by the some major BRAs which are alleged to have ties to well-established individuals in Malaysia.

A day before the signing ceremony of the deal in Putrajaya, Imran confirmed Dhaka's protest against the syndicate allegedly created by a list of selected agencies allowed carrying out the recruitment process.

He was commenting on concerns raised by the BAIRA, which at the time was calling for equal opportunities for all its nearly 1,600 members to be allowed to send workers to Malaysia.

In Malaysia, migrant rights group Tenaganita was among those who urged the government to disclose the terms of the MOU and raised concerns about the possible re-emergence of "syndicates" in the past linked to high hiring costs and labour abuse.

Previously the Agreement suspended by the PH government involved 10 BRAs and their allies.

When contacted, Tenaganita Director Joseph Paul Maliamauv said he was informed the figure had been increased to 25 primary agents and 250 sub-agents. "However, we cannot confirm this amount because the terms of the MOU were not disclosed to the public," he told Malaysiakini.

Meanwhile, online portal, Free Malaysia Today reported Saravanan as saying that it was not common practice to disclose the terms of the government MOU.









